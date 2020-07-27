Comments
REVERE (CBS) – A young man was shot and killed outside an ice cream shop in Revere late Sunday night.
The 20-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot in front of Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Boulevard around 10 p.m. after an “altercation,” according to Massachusetts State Police. They said the shooter ran away.
The young man was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he died.
“The investigation into the identity and whereabouts of the shooter is ongoing,” police said in a statement. “No further information is being released.”