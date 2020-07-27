CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire cities and towns are now ready to send absentee ballots to voters who want to avoid polling places this fall because of the coronavirus.
The state has temporarily changed eligibility requirements for absentee voting and created a separate box to check on the absentee ballot noting the virus as the reason for voting absentee.
The 2020 absentee ballot application now has a box to check for those who choose to vote absentee due to concerns re: COVID-19. Also, voters now have the option to request absentee ballots for both elections on one application. Download here: https://t.co/XQK4OCM9ow #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/OTPKWpdVtZ
— NHSecretaryofState (@NHSecretary) July 17, 2020
The secretary of state’s office said Monday that ballots for the Sept. 8 primary and Nov. 3 general election have been sent to communities and can be requested through city and town clerk offices. Officials urged voters to make requests as soon as possible.
