WORCESTER (CBS) — Massachusetts is expanding a free coronavirus testing initiative to eight more communities. This comes as positive tests in the state have “ticked up,” according to the governor.
So far, 19,000 people have taken advantage of free testing in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlboro and New Bedford. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that the “Stop The Spread” program is expanding to include Agawam, Brockton, Methuen, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton and Worcester.
The new communities have a higher positive test rate than the rest of the state and are also reporting a decrease in testing volume.
“As we look ahead, we want to continue to increase access to testing so we can better understand where the virus exists and track new cases and stop and slow the spread,” Baker said.
The testing will be available through August 14 and is “open to everyone.” Anyone looking to get tested doesn’t need to have symptoms or even be a resident of the city or town.
