“My 5-year-old daughter was invited to a birthday party outdoors with five other children. The adults will be socially distanced but the kids will not be wearing masks. Should she attend?” – A viewer

I’m glad the adults will be socially distancing and hopefully wearing masks, but I am concerned that the children will not be. We still don’t know how effectively young children transmit the virus to each other or to adults. If the children could wear masks, which they should be able to do at age 5, and keep their distance while playing games, etc., then it would be less of a risk.

“I am scheduled for jury duty in September. I am stressing out about this being stuck in closed quarters with strangers for hours and possibly days.” – Ronnie, from Salisbury

I understand your concern. It sounds like jury trials will not resume until at least Sept. 8, and I’m sure much thought is being given to how to impanel a jury safely when the time comes. Before you too concerned, let’s see how things progress over the next month or so. Depending on the status of the virus in Massachusettes, your jury duty may be postponed even further.

“I have five new roommates, some from out of state, moving into my apartment on Sept. 1. How can I navigate living with roommates who are becoming my new ‘close contacts’?” – Jenna

You could all get tested within 72 hours of moving in with each other, but there is still a chance of getting a false negative. So to be on the safe side, you could wear masks around each other, socially distance as best you can, clean off common surfaces and avoid sharing items like utensils and clothing for 14 days. And you all should make a verbal contract that you will all adhere to coronavirus precautions outside of the home to protect each other from the virus.

“If I’m out for a walk should I wear a mask? I might occasionally pass another walker, but we always avoid each other by 10 feet or more.” – Roy from Westwood

If you are outside and not anywhere near other people, you don’t have to put your mask on, but the moment you approach someone else on a sidewalk or in a park, you should raise your mask to cover both your nose and mouth.