BOSTON (CBS) – We are in the midst of the hottest stretch 2020 has had so far. The heat wave started on Sunday afternoon when Boston officially hit 91 degrees. The city was not alone. Most in the Commonwealth saw the low-to-mid 90s and that will continue over the next few afternoons.
A Heat Advisory has been placed across Massachusetts for Monday and Tuesday. Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are not included in this advisory. Heat index values (what it feels like) will range between 100 and 104 degrees.
The excessive heat is also leading to an Air Quality Alert. Unhealthy levels of ground ozone will be possible in southeastern Massachusetts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. Limit long term outdoor exposure as this could be dangerous, especially for those with respiratory concerns.
A cold front will bring some rain-cooled air on Tuesday evening but it still won’t provide full relief. You can expect 90 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.