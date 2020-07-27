BOSTON (CBS) – Busy beaches and crowded venues around the state over the last few days are making many people worry about the spread of Covid-19.
Former Massachusetts State Rep. Marty Walz snapped a photo of people gathered closely together during a weekend evening cruise on the Boston Harbor.
It’s now on Governor Charlie Baker and the City of Boston’s radar.
“We’ve talked to the city of Boston, and the local Board of Health in Boston is reaching out and conducting an investigation with respect to the cruise ship,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Bay State Cruise Company said the Provincetown II was operating at 33% capacity and told WBZ-TV they have detailed safety protocols, “The general info is that in addition to providing ample space for social distancing, we are an outdoor venue with the benefit of a constant breeze across the decks as we sail at 9 knots.”
Experts say people still need to practice social distancing and wear a mask when they can’t do so in public spaces, even at the beach.
“You do get concerned that this may reflect in the next couple of days into an uptick in cases. In trying to encourage people to balance those risks, if you see that the beach is crowded, maybe going at times when you think maybe there will be less people,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, associate hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.
Lauren Anderson and her wife said they’re staying far from the crowds. We found the Northampton couple biking Monday afternoon.
“Until we find a vaccine, I’ll be worried,” said Anderson.