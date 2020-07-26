CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 23 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,436, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there were three under the age of 18.
Four of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three live in Strafford County, two live in Grafton County, two live in Rockingham County, one lives in Cheshire County, one lives in Merrimack County, seven live in Manchester and three live in Nashua.
With two new hospitalized cases identified, there have now been a total of 688 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state.
Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors.