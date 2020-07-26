CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Curtis Raper, Dorchester News, Jet Ski crash

BOSTON (CBS) — A man from Dorchester was killed in a jet ski crash in Boston Harbor Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said 43-year-old Curtis Raper was riding a jet ski off Malibu Beach in Dorchester around 4:30 p.m. when he crashed into a sailboat that was attached to a mooring.

Raper was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.

“At the time of the crash, the victim was accompanied by three male friends. A witness reported that the four men were taking turns riding two jet-skis,” State Police said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments
  1. Remember when says:
    July 26, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Can someone finish the title?

    Reply

Leave a Reply