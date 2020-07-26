Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A man from Dorchester was killed in a jet ski crash in Boston Harbor Sunday.
Massachusetts State Police said 43-year-old Curtis Raper was riding a jet ski off Malibu Beach in Dorchester around 4:30 p.m. when he crashed into a sailboat that was attached to a mooring.
Raper was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he died.
“At the time of the crash, the victim was accompanied by three male friends. A witness reported that the four men were taking turns riding two jet-skis,” State Police said in a statement.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
