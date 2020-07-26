BOSTON (CBS) – Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone was critical of the state’s coronavirus measures, calling them a “failure” and saying there is “no leadership” as Massachusetts braces for an influx of college students from around the country.

Curtatone told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that students returning to campus this fall is a “big risk.”

“There is no plan on this. There’s no leadership, there’s no coordination,” said Curtatone.

Somerville has taken a slower approach to its coronavirus reopening plan than the rest of the state. While Massachusetts is currently in Phase 3 of its plan, while Somerville has delayed Phase 3 until August at the earliest.

“We did so because we’ve taken the same approach we have in Phase 1 and 2. It is a deliberate approach informed by science and data,” said Curtatone.

The Somerville mayor said he believes the state is not taking proper steps to make sure there is not a resurgence of cases.

“This approach by the governor of the commonwealth of self-compliance is one that’s proven to be a failure. We’re not a selfless society, I’m sad to say that,” said Curtatone. “We go around and we’ve spiked the football to victory. We have state beaches and parks and other facilities that are overcrowded. People refusing to wear face coverings at a time when the rest of the country is on fire and we know a resurgence is going to hit us and we are struggling to save lives, get our schools open. Now we’re going to have to deal with a major influx of people coming from outside the state and there’s a major gap. “

Curtatone said the state needs a “deliberative, bold approach” to mandate baseline testing within a certain amount of days before coming to Massachusetts.

“This virus is still with us. It’s going to continue to be with us. People are going to continue to become ill and continue to die,” said Curtatone.