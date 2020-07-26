BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 273 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Sunday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 108,380 while the total number of deaths is 8,310.
As of Sunday, there are 364 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of seven from Saturday. There are 56 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 9,780 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,113,502 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 96 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 7,257 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.