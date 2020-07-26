BOSTON (CBS) – A pop-up testing site will be open in Chatham Monday for people who attended a house party in the town on July 12. The party is linked to a coronavirus cluster.
Several restaurant workers who were at that party have tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who was there or may have come in contact with someone who was is being encouraged to get tested.
Testing will be done in the parking lot of Town Annex on George Ryder Road from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Chatham previously declared a public health emergency order, requiring face coverings in most public areas. Face coverings may be removed while eating and drinking. Violations of the order could result in a written warning for the first violation, a $100 fine for a second violation and a $300 fine for a third or subsequent violation.