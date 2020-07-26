BOSTON (AP) – Boston’s popular Museum of Science reopened Sunday to the wider public with new restrictions to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The museum, which reopened to members only earlier this week, is requiring all visitors to reserve tickets in advance, wear face masks and submit to a temperature check at the door.
Exhibits have also been modified to improve social distancing and interactive ones will be cleaned regularly, officials said.
The wider opening comes nearly two weeks after the state moved into the third phase of its virus recovery plan, which allowed museums, art galleries and other public institutions to reopen.
Museum officials say they waited to reopen to come up with a plan to keep as many exhibits open as possible.
