Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened overnight in Dorchester.
At about 2 a.m. a man was shot on Erie Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and later died.
About 10 minutes later, police responded to shots fired in the area of Sumner Street and Conrad Street but they were unable to find a victim.
A man was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died.
It’s unclear if the shootings were related. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.