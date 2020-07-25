CBSN BostonWatch Now
STONEHAM (CBS) — A homeowner in Stoneham woke up to a vandalized fence Saturday morning. The phrases “Police Lives Matter” and “Vote Trump 2020” were spray-painted in red.

When police were called around 8 a.m., officers found three other spots that were also tagged.

Police are investigating the graffiti as vandalism but there are no surveillance cameras in the area.

Stoneham Police are investigating this vandalism found Saturday morning (Photos Courtesy: Cory Mashburn)

As neighbors worked to scrub the paint away, there was a mixed reaction from passersby. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan heard some say, “That’s horrible” and others say “Leave it up there.”

