STONEHAM (CBS) — A homeowner in Stoneham woke up to a vandalized fence Saturday morning. The phrases “Police Lives Matter” and “Vote Trump 2020” were spray-painted in red.
When police were called around 8 a.m., officers found three other spots that were also tagged.
Neighbors in Stoneham are scrubbing away “Trump 2020” and “Police Lives Matter” spray-painted on fences. Police are investigating this as vandalism.
People driving by have yelled “that’s horrible!” I’ve also heard “leave it up there!” #WBZ pic.twitter.com/DGCsdtbntu
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 25, 2020
Police are investigating the graffiti as vandalism but there are no surveillance cameras in the area.
As neighbors worked to scrub the paint away, there was a mixed reaction from passersby. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan heard some say, “That’s horrible” and others say “Leave it up there.”