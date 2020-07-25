LOWELL (CBS) – A 21-year-old Weymouth man drowned at Rynne Beach in Lowell on Saturday afternoon. A woman who did not want to be identified witnessed the incident.

“It’s just really sad. It’s my first time being a mom. I’ve seen this happen, now. I’ve never seen this happen before. It’s the first time I’ve seen this. … and I just feel horrible inside me,” the woman said.

The Lowell Fire Department said they responded to the area of Pawtucket Boulevard for reports of a person in the Merrimack River. Witnesses said they saw the man playing with other young people in the water.

There are signs posted to make people aware there are no lifeguards on duty in the area.

Demaris Hill said she was very upset over the incident. “I have kids, so I feel her pain. Why isn’t there lifeguards out here?” she Demaris Hill said.

People who live in the area said this is a very popular spot in Lowell, and people come here to swim and enjoy the water. Many people witnessed the teen being pulled out of the water.

“To be honest, I wanted to cry. I am not his mom. I don’t know who he is, but I saw his feet, when he came out of the water his feet were just limp,” the woman said.

Another stark reminder of how dangerous water can be even with people close by.

“And parents should be out here watching their kids,” Hill said.

“It was a good day, but it ended up bad,” the woman said.

The victim’s name has not been released. The incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.