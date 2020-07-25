PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 23-year-old Taunton man drowned while swimming in Plymouth Friday evening. The man was swimming with family and friends at Big Saby’s Pond at the Ellis Haven Campground.
On Saturday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office identified the man as Jacob Peabody.
Some people reported seeing him go under the water and not come back up.
Plymouth Fire and Police received a 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, family members and other people were frantically searching for the man.
A diver found him in just over 15 feet of water about 100 feet from shore. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two other people were also taken to the hospital for exhaustion after trying to rescue the man.
No other information has been released.