BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 210 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in the state on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 108,107 while the total number of deaths is 8,291.
There were 11,330 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,103,722 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 371 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 26 from Friday. There are 50 patients currently in intensive care.
There were also 73 new probable cases reported Saturday for a total of 7,161 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.