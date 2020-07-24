Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police are investigating after tire marks showed up on a Black Lives Matter mural in the street.
SkyEye flew over the mural outside the DCU Center Friday afternoon. Dark marks could be seen running across the mural that was added to the roadway earlier this month.
Worcester police told WBZ-TV they are investigating.
Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus said in a statement that this was “an act of intolerance and hostility.”
“We are outraged by this divisive behavior and condemn intentional acts of vandalism,” he said. “We are reviewing footage from area surveillance cameras and will use whatever punitive actions are available to us.”