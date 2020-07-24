BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in 2020, we have a Red Sox lineup for a real baseball game.
This is not a drill, folks. This is a Major League lineup for a Major League game.
Here is the lineup card that manager Ron Roenicke filled out for Boston’s opening game against the Baltimore Orioles:
1. Andrew Benintendi, LF
2. J.D. Martinez, DH
3. Rafael Devers, 3B
4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
5. Kevin Pillar, RF
6. Christian Vazquez, C
7. Michael Chavis, 1B
8. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
9. Jose Peraza, 2B
— SP. Nathan Eovaldi, SP
As expected, Roenicke has J.D. Martinez hitting second, as the skipper alluded to earlier this week. Martinez has just 35 games under his belt as a No. 2 hitter, with just a .224 average in that spot, but Roenicke wants to get one of his best hitters as many at-bats as possible with just 60 games this season.
Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career Opening Day start for the Red Sox, and will be opposed by Baltimore lefty Tommy Milone. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.