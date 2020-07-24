BOSTON (CBS/AP) – After days of debate, the Massachusetts House passed its version of a police reform bill. Representatives voted 93-66 late Friday night.
The House bill unveiled earlier this week comes after the state Senate passed its own police accountability bill that would place limits on the “qualified immunity” shielding officers from civil prosecution and limits the use of force by officers.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo released a statement after the vote:
“Change is never easy, but with this vote, the House of Representatives acts to ensure fairness and equality. It is the product of countless hours of conversations with a wide swath of stakeholders, including the members of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus. I’m deeply grateful to the work of Chairs Cronin and Michlewitz, Representative González, the chair of the MBLLC, and my colleagues in the House for their work on this bill.”
The bills were introduced in response to nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice and police reform following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The House and Senate will now have to work out their differences before sending the bill to Gov. Charlie Baker.
