“Is it safe to get a massage from a professional masseuse if both the masseuse and I are wearing a mask? Would getting a massage outdoor be safer?” – Harry

It would be safer to get a massage outdoors. That would be amazing, but probably not an option for most people. I would hold off if you’re at high risk. If not and you need to get a massage, make sure you’re both wearing masks and that you shower and wash your hands immediately afterward.

“I recently read some studies linking COVID-19 infections to strokes in otherwise young, healthy individuals. Are there steps people should take to try to mitigate that risk?” – Matthew

Infection with the novel coronavirus is associated with a slightly higher risk of stroke, more commonly in older patients but also in some younger patients. The best way to protect yourself is to avoid getting infected in the first place; reduce your risk of stroke by eating well, exercising and not smoking; and calling 911 if you develop any signs of a stroke like weakness in an arm or leg or slurred speech.

“I am due to have cataract surgery next week. Is it safe to do so?” – Gloria

Yes, it should be safe for you to have a medical procedure at this time. Most medical offices have strict protocols to keep staff and patients safe, and you’re better off getting it done now instead of waiting until the fall or winter when we will also be dealing with flu season.

“If someone does not wear a mask and socially distance around others in public places, is it safe to be around them even when they do wear a mask?” – Judy

This person is putting themselves and others at risk of infection by not wearing a mask and socially distancing in public. I would certainly be very wary around this person. Make sure you keep your distance, wear a mask and insist that he or she wears a mask when in your presence.