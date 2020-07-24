REVERE (CBS) – The I-Team has learned Susan Linares will soon go before a judge. Police say nearly two weeks ago, the 58-year-old Saugus woman beat and drowned her dog.
Linares is now facing seven years in prison if found guilty.
Her daughter, Tiffany Aquilina, said the 58-year-old Saugus woman has a history of mental illness.
“She’s always treated her animals way better than her children,” Aquilina told the I-Team. “When I was about 4 … she left me in the woods. They sound me seizing. She left me with a Hershey bar and a Pepsi.”
Police say it happened July 12 on Revere Beach. Witnesses say Linares kicked the 20-pound mixed-breed dog and threw him into the ocean.
Bobby White said he immediately told the police what he saw. “The lady intentionally drowned the dog.”
Linares was not arrested at the scene but is now charged with four counts of animal cruelty and other violations.
“She’s not a very good person,” Aquilina said. “I don’t even know if she realizes it is her fault. She’s got some serious mental illnesses.”
WBZ made several attempts to reach Linares. Police are awaiting necropsy results on the dog. In the meantime, Linares is due in court next week.