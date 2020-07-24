Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) – Falmouth High School has canceled its in-person graduation ceremony set for Saturday after some seniors were potentially exposed to coronavirus. The school said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Duerr and Principal Ms. Mary Whalen Gans made the announcement Friday night. “It was an extremely difficult decision,” they said in a letter to the class of 2020. “We are so incredibly disheartened about disappointing our graduates.”
The graduation will now be held virtually.
Arrangements will be made next week for graduates to receive their diplomas.