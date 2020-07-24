Comments
YARMOUTH (CBS) — One person died after a violent crash on Old Main Street in Yarmouth Thursday night.
Police said an officer was parked on Old Main Street by Salt Works Lane to monitor traffic when a car went speeding by around 11:15 p.m.
The officer went to follow the vehicle and found it had crashed one minute later. The car had left the road and hit a tree.
Debris was thrown onto the street and the car appeared to be almost split in half.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity has not been made public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ext. 2100.