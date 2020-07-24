BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 214 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the state on Friday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 107,897 while the total number of deaths is 8,279.
There were 13,104 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,092,392 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 397 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 46 from Thursday. There are 49 patients currently in intensive care.
There were also 124 new probable cases reported Friday for a total of 7,088 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.