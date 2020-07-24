BOSTON (CBS) — While the 2020 Red Sox season is going to be different than any season anyone has ever seen before, some aspects of the game will have a normal feel. That includes Friday night’s Opening Day ceremonies, complete with a ceremonial first pitch.
And now we know who will get the honors of throwing out that first pitch: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
At least that’s what Baker is saying. The Red Sox, however, say that will not be the case.
Gov. Charlie Baker's office sent out a press release stating he would throw out tonight's first pitch at Fenway Park.
Sam Kennedy denied it on the radio.
Then I just got a text from someone with the Red Sox: "He is not throwing out the first pitch."
— Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 24, 2020
It’s only fitting that we’d have a first pitch controversy in 2020. Nothing else is normal, so why should something as simple as a first pitch be?
Baker’s office sent out an announcement that the Governor will take the hill at Fenway Park on Friday night and throw out the first pitch ahead of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. But a few minutes later, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said that was not correct during a radio interview.
The mystery continues…
The Red Sox announced their Opening Day plans on Thursday, which will heavily focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, but made no mention of the ceremonial first pitch. It looks like we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer to learn who will get the honors or starting this unusual 2020 Red Sox season.