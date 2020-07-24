Comments
BROOKLINE (CBS)) – A Brookline nursing assistant is accused of stealing and using the credit card of a resident she was supposed to be taking care of.
Police began investigating 47-year-old Katia Boutin of Quincy when the family member of a resident at CareOne Brookline noticed unauthorized charges on a credit card.
Police investigated Boutin for a month before making the arrest. More charges against Boutin could be filed.
CareOne is cooperating with the investigation and will provide restitution for the resident. “Any crime committed against any resident is an offense to all of us,” the company said in a statement.