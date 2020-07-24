Celtics Eager To Find Out What They Can Be Entering NBA RestartBefore the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to pause its season in March, the Celtics were a team still trying to figure out what it could be.

Here's What NHL Games Will Look And Sound Like When Hockey ReturnsWhile there's no exact correct way to accomplish that goal, the NHL announced its plans for game presentation in a way that should make the experience a bit less eerie for viewers at home.

What A Mess: Red Sox Now Confirm Governor Charlie Baker Will Be Part Of First Pitch CeremoniesThe 2020 Red Sox pitching staff is such a mess, the team can't even figure out who is throwing out the first pitch Friday night without some controversy.

Here Comes The Weirdest Red Sox Season EverAn odd baseball season is underway, with a lot more unknowns than certainties for both MLB and the Boston Red Sox.

Tyreek Hill Adds To Chiefs' Dynasty Delusions, Predicts Seven Super Bowls For Kansas CityThe Chiefs won a Super Bowl. Apparently they believe it's the first of seven championships.