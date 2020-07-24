BOSTON (CBS) – Everybody is exploring new ways to keep busy and have fun while some activities just aren’t available. On this week’s To Do List we have a new restaurant about as close to Fenway Park as you can get, and a cooking lesson complete with beer.
LEARN TO COOK DUMPLINGS
Dumplings and beer are great separately, but paired together? We approve! Lamplighter Brewing and Mei Mei are teaming up for a virtual cooking class on July 28th. Sixty-five dollars gets you everything you need to make homemade meat or veggie dumplings, a four pack of beer, and access to the live-stream.
https://lamplighterbrewing.com/
When: Tuesday, July 28 at 7pm
Where: Online
Cost: $65
OUTDOOR SPIN
Take your workout outdoors with AXL Cycle, a brand new spin studio in East Boston. Their classes take on hills, sprints, hand weights, and core work in each 45-minute session.
https://axlboston.com/
When: Check website
Where: 20 Meridian Street, East Boston
Cost: $30
EAT UNDER THE GREEN MONSTER
Celebrate Red Sox game days at Under the Green Monster, a pop-up restaurant which allows fans to sit under the Green Monster on Lansdowne Street. Since fans aren’t allowed inside Fenway, this is the next best thing. Cocktails and food will be served.
When: Gamedays and weekends, 11:30am-10pm
Where: Lansdowne Street, between Game On! and Bleacher Bar
Cost: Varies