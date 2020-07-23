BOSTON (CBS) – The University of New Hampshire is getting ready to reopen and students have the option to return to campus. An email and consent agreement from the school is laying out the risks associated with coronavirus.
“I’m so excited to go back,” student Amelia Schollen said. “I’m counting down the days.”
Amelia can’t wait to start her sophomore year, but then she got an email, like every other student did, outlining new safety rules during the pandemic. Amelia says it’s just part of the plan to get students back in campus.
The new rules for Covid-19 include mandatory masks and social distancing. The students had to sign a consent agreement, acknowledging the new requirements and that the university could not guarantee students’ “health or immunity from
infection.”
The consent agreement also seems to ask students to assume some of the risks associated with Covid-19.
“Regardless of the learning environment for fall 2020, UNH tuition will be the same,” the agreement said. “The tuition you pay is in exchange for learning, academic credit, and certain non-academic services that will be provided whether in person, in a hybrid environment, or entirely remotely.”
Schollen said she is lucky to have all in person classes this semester. “I’m one of the few,” she said. “I’m very lucky, I really can’t complain, but I understand where the other students are coming from.”