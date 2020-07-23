Jackie Bradley Jr. Will Be Mic'd Up For Red Sox OpenerThe Red Sox want to make the at-home viewing experience an even more enjoyable one for fans, and have decided to mic up a player or coach during select home games during the 2020 season.

Red Sox Incorporating Black Lives Matter Movement Into Opening Day CeremoniesThe team announced on Thursday that "elements of the Black Lives Matter movement" will be "incorporated into the pregame ceremony and physically represented throughout the ballpark."

Mike Tyson Returning To The Ring For Match Against Roy Jones Jr.Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.

Kemba Walker Has No Problem Taking A Back Seat To Tatum, Brown In Celtics OffenseKemba Walker participated in some live action Thursday morning, which is great news for the Boston Celtics and their All-Star point guard. But it's what he had to say about his role on the team that will have Celtics fans grinning ear to ear ahead of the NBA's restart.

Red Sox Set 2020 Opening Day Roster; Rodriguez Starts On IL Following Complications With COVID-19The Red Sox have set their Opening Day roster for the 2020 season, which includes a few more players than usual.