BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady reported to Buccaneers training camp on Thursday — sort of.
The quarterback is getting closer to his first official workout with his new team, but first, he had to take a coronavirus test. Brady did so upon his arrival at the Bucs training facilities around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, throwing on a mask as he entered the team’s testing trailer.
As you can hear in a video shared by ABC Tampa’s Kyle Burger, there were plenty of helicopters flying overhead to capture the moment.
At 8:30 a.m. ET, Tom Brady arrives for the first time at the #Bucs training facility. You can see him putting on a mask and going inside the testing trailer. pic.twitter.com/Mc3a6XDGg3
— Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) July 23, 2020
Brady is in Tampa Bay after signing with the Bucs this offseason, ending his 20-year run in New England. Training camps are set to open around the country next week.
Cam Newton, who signed with the Patriots last month to compete for Brady’s old job, arrived in Boston on Thursday. New England quarterbacks aren’t expected to report to Gillette Stadium until Monday.