BOSTON (CBS) — After a long, long wait, the identity of Seattle’s NHL team has been released.

Hockey fans, say hello to the Seattle Kraken.

The team announced its name while introducing its logo and jersey on Thursday.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

BREAKING | Say hello to the newest NHL franchise: The Seattle Kraken! pic.twitter.com/iOznwciNb5 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) July 23, 2020

The Kraken, for those who might not know, is a mythical sea monster resembling giant octopuses that can take down ships.

“Our maritime city with a proud history of adventure is deserving of a hockey club as untamed as the sea herself,” the club’s website says. “The Kraken represents the fiercest beast in all the world. Too large and indomitable to be contained by man (or finned mammal). It instills one message in all opponents whether in our waters, or theirs…Abandon all hope.”

The team explained that the logo pays homage to the Seattle Metropolitans, who were the first American hockey team to lift the Stanley Cup way back in 1917. The logo also includes “the eye of the Kraken,” as well as a a tentacle which “steailthily rises from below, symbolizing the deep, dark waters of Puget Sound.”

The Kraken has been released! From the designers at Adidas to team owners and marketing execs, here's the behind the scenes story of how the Seattle NHL team's name, logo, colors & branding came to be. https://t.co/cOLvxylok9 pic.twitter.com/KzAG6q9o8k — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 23, 2020

Seattle Kraken home jersey pic.twitter.com/li5NeSvDO1 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 23, 2020

So the Seattle Kraken already have their first W with these logos. pic.twitter.com/gjXBNgXF1y — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 23, 2020

The expansion Seattle team has been scheduled to join the league for the 2021-22 season, and now the people of Seattle and the hockey world at large know what that team will be named when they enter NHL play.