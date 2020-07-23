BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have set their Opening Day roster for the 2020 season, which includes 30 players (up from the usual 25) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no real surprises on the roster, though Boston’s ace won’t be starting the season with the rest of his teammates.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list. He got a late start to “summer camp” after coming down with COVID-19, rejoining the team last weekend. Boston manager Ron Roenicke announced Thursday that doctors discovered some minor complications stemming from Rodriguez’s battle with COVID-19, and the lefty will be reevaluated next week.

Rodriguez has not tested positive again, and Roenicke is confident that Boston’s 2019 wins leader will pitch this season.

#RedSox manager Ron Roenicke says Eduardo Rodriguez – doctors have discovered some minor complications(from #Covid_19) with him, have shut him down from baseball activities and will re-evaluate him in a week. Says ERod hasn’t tested positive agin and feels ok. @wbz #wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 23, 2020

With E-Rod on the shelf, Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball in Friday’s opener against the Orioles.

The team also made a handful of moves on Thursday. Newcomer Dylan Covey and catcher Jonathan Lucroy were both selected to the active roster, while righties Colten Brewer and Phillips Valdez, and left-handed pitchers Matt Hall, Josh Osich, and Jeffrey Springs were all recalled.

Those moves put Boston’s 40-man roster at 37, while their Club Player Pool is at 59. The Red Sox’ 2020 Opening Day Roster is as follows:

BOSTON RED SOX ACTIVE ROSTER (30)

PITCHERS (15): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Dylan Covey, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Heath Hembree, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Jeffrey Springs, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (3): Jonathan Lucroy, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, Rafael Devers, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo

INJURED LIST (5)

PITCHERS (4): Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor

INFIELDERS (1): Dustin Pedroia

ALTERNATE TRAINING SITE (26)

PITCHERS (13): R.J. Alvarez, Zack Godley, Jay Groome, Kyle Hart, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Chris Mazza, Mike Shawaryn, Caleb Simpson, Domingo Tapia

CATCHERS (4): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jhonny Pereda, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (6): C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Yairo Muñoz, Josh Ockimey

OUTFIELDERS (3): John Andreoli, Jarren Duran, César Puello

With both Johnson and Godley assigned to Boston’s alternate training site, the battle for the fourth and fifth spots in Boston’s rotation will be pretty interesting during the opening week. There’s a real chance that Roenicke could turn to an “opener” for both of those spots.

Boston opens its 120th season Friday night against Baltimore at Fenway Park. Eovaldi will make his first career Opening Day start, opposed by Orioles lefty Tommy Milone. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.