DANVERS (CBS) — A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges related to hitting and injuring a Danvers school crossing guard.

Penny King, of Beverly, faces charges of negligent driving to endanger and failing to stop for a person in a crosswalk. She was arraigned in Salem District Court, the Salem News reported.

King was cited with negligent operation of a motor vehicle less than a week after the crash. She was driving west on Poplar Street around 7 a.m. when she hit the guard, identified as Susan Turner. King stopped after the crash.

Turner, who was wearing a reflective vest when she was hit, was taken to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries.

King pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutors did not request bail.

