BOSTON (CBS) — Riding the school bus will likely look very different for Massachusetts students this fall. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released new guidance on school transportation that calls for keeping students masked and socially distant from one another as the state targets a safe return to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All students and staff on the bus must wear face masks “regardless of age,” the guidance states. Exemptions will only be made for students with medical or behavioral excuses.
Only one student is allowed per “bench” on the bus, unless those students are from the same household. The guidance says students should be assigned to a particular seat. Capacity will be capped at 32% for a bus that typically seats 77.
Windows on the bus will be kept open at all times – barring “extreme weather conditions – to improve ventilation.
It’s also recommended that school districts add a monitor to each bus to make sure students are following the rules.
How will school districts handle getting every student to school with these requirements? Many schools are considering new start and dismissal times to accommodate the changes. Parents should also be encouraged to seek alternative transportation to school, if possible.
The state says each school district should be coming up with a transportation plan that follows their protocols.