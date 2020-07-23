BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has released its latest weekly report on coronavirus cases by city and town. The report gives a closer look at data collected from each community over the past two weeks.
The report notes whether there’s been a percent change increase or decrease in cases for each town over the last two weeks, compared to the two weeks preceding July 15.
Boston (282 cases in last 14 days), Brockton (41), Chelsea (50), Fall River (71), Lawrence (90), Lowell (51), Springfield (77), Worcester (88) are among the communities seeing a decrease, while Everett (43), Lynn (99), Quincy (44), Revere (53), Somerville (24), Framingham (24) and Cambridge (26) are experiencing an increase.
Massachusetts as a whole has seen 2,210 coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, which the Department of Public Health says is a percent change decrease. There have been 180,506 total tests in the last two weeks with a 1.67% positivity rate.