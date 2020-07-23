BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“We’re planning a graduation barbecue for my granddaughter. Should we cancel it given the risks?” – Carole

You can safely have an outdoor gathering if it’s small so that people can keep a safe distance from one another; if people bring their own food and drink so they don’t have to share utensils; and if people agree to wear masks when they’re not eating or drinking.

“I often get a scratchy throat and I panic thinking what if it’s the virus? Can scratchy throat be the only symptom of COVID-19?” – A viewer

While the most common symptoms of COVID are fever, cough and shortness of breath, sore throat is another possible symptom. But what we often look for is something new, like a new sore throat. If you’re only getting your typical scratchy throat, which could be due to allergies, for example, there is less cause for concern. But you could look into getting a test if you’re concerned.

“I’m in my 70s. Is it safe for me to use the YWCA indoor pool?– Linda from Rowley

It depends on how many other people are around. Remember, you would be indoors and can’t wear a mask while in the pool, so you don’t want other people to be anywhere near you while you’re swimming. An outdoor pool would be safer, but you would still want to keep distance between you and the other swimmers.

“We are in our 70s and have diabetes. We have a small veggie garden. What measures should we take with harvested veggies before ingesting them?” – John from Boston

There really isn’t anything special you need to do if you’re managing your own vegetable garden in your yard. Same with gardening in general. As long as you’re not inviting others over to help you or using shared potting tools with people you don’t live with, you can do what you normally do, including washing your hands when you’re done.