BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase are still MIA for the Boston Bruins. But at least they got one of their top blue liners back in the fold Thursday morning.
Charlie McAvoy was back on the ice for Boston at Warrior Ice Arena after missing the team’s previous two practices. That’s great news for the Bruins are they prepare for the restart of the NHL season.
McAvoy had just 32 points before the NHL’s break in action (five goals, 27 assists), but he was a key part of Boston’s defense. He placed third on the team in plus/minus at plus-24, and was first among non-goaltenders in time on ice (1,552 minutes) and average time on ice at 23:10 per contest. In his 67 games played, McAvoy was an absolute workhorse on the Boston blue line.
As for the return of Pastrnak and Kase, that remains up on the air. On Wednesday, Bruins president Cam Neely said he didn’t think either player would be back before the team leaves for Toronto on Sunday.
Boston’s first game back is Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto.