Fox Sports Inserting 'Virtual Fans' For MLB Games, A Reminder That Times Are As Strange As EverDecision-makers at Fox Sports decided that in order to offset some of the weirdness and uncertainty brought about by baseball games being played in empty stadiums, the network will be inserting "virtual fans" into the stands at MLB games this season.

Report: MLB, MLBPA Trying To Agree On Expanded Postseason Before Season BeginsIt appears that the league is making a last-minute push to increase the number of playoff teams from 10 to 16. And we do mean last minute.

Cam Newton Arrives In BostonPatriots quarterbacks aren't expected to report for training camp until Monday. But Cam Newton is already in Boston, arriving at Logan Airport on Wednesday evening.

Apparently Antonio Brown Doesn't Want To Retire Anymore, Demands NFL Complete InvestigationsAntonio Brown's "retirement" lasted all of three days. Because late Wednesday night, Brown was back on social media to demand that the NFL resolve his outstanding investigations.

'They're Not A World Series Favorite, But They're Not A Total Pushover': CBS Sports MLB Writer Mike Axisa On Boston Red Sox & 2020 MLB SeasonCBS Sports MLB writer Mike Axisa explains why Andrew Benintendi is the key to Boston's success this summer and how the issues with their rotation could haunt their chances of making the playoffs.