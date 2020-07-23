BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterbacks aren’t expected to report for training camp until Monday. But Cam Newton is already in Boston, arriving at Logan Airport on Wednesday evening.
Newton’s arrival was shared on Instagram by the quarterback’s production company, Iconic Saga, and shows a masked Newton roaming around a pretty empty airport. He’s all decked out in his usual non-uniform attire, complete with one of his many fancy hats.
It’s not exactly the fanfare you’d expect for New England’s new quarterback, but such is life in a pandemic.
Newton signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Patriots last month, giving the Patriots another passer to compete for Tom Brady’s old job. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP with the Carolina Panthers, will now go against Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to New England’s starting job.
Patriots training camp is set to start on Tuesday, though there are still a lot of details to be ironed out by the NFL and NFLPA before football gets underway.