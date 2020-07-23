BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday will be a classic mid-July day complete with heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms.
Many folks received some beneficial rainfall on Wednesday but the severe weather was limited mainly to western Massachusetts. Today, the threat for severe thunderstorms moves east.
We expect to see a broken line of storms develop by mid-afternoon well to our north and west.
Here are the highest risk times:
• 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Worcester County and southern New Hampshire
• 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Middlesex and Essex counties (northern Massachusetts)
• 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Boston area, immediate MetroWest
• 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
South Shore, areas south of Boston
The potential impacts from the severe thunderstorms include:
• Flooding rainfall. The storms may be slow movers, dumping a lot of rain over the same areas
• Damaging straight-line wind gusts
• Severe hail
• Frequent lightning
• Tornadoes are unlikely Thursday given the wind profile of the atmosphere
Those with outdoor plans, ballgames etc. should stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston this afternoon and evening.
You can track the storms on the CBSBoston/WBZ weather app.
