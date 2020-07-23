BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout his year-long saga in the public eye, Antonio Brown has “retired” several times. Most recently, he did so just this week, when he tweeted that his mission was complete and that it was “time to walk away.”

That “retirement,” though lasted all of three days. Because late Wednesday night, Brown was back on social media — this time Instagram — to demand that the NFL resolve his outstanding investigations so that he and the league can know what type of suspension awaits him upon the conclusion of those probes. Brown stated his desire to talk with teams with the hope of getting a new contract, something that is being held up by the NFL “dragging its feet” in wrapping up the investigations.

Retirement just isn’t for everybody.

“I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it,” Brown wrote in a caption. “The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my well-being.”

Brown’s caption accompanied a video of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaking to reporters during Super Bowl week in Miami this past winter, in which Goodell said the league would be prioritizing Brown’s mental health and well-being before considering when the receiver’s suspension may end.

“We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position where he is in a zone where he thinks he can be successful in life,” Goodell said in late January. “We are confident that can happen. We want to work to do that. For our standpoint, that’s the first step, and the first step is making sure that we’re doing everything to help Antonio.”

Brown, 32, is seemingly running low on patience.

“My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers,” Brown wrote. “How is it that the league can just drag its feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!!”

Brown’s 2019 calendar year was quite obviously eventful. He forced himself off the Steelers and the Raiders, while his tenure with the Patriots lasted less than two weeks after he was accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit. Brown also pleaded no contest for a battery charge against a delivery driver.

Brown played just one game in 2019, but he had averaged 1,524 yards and 11 touchdowns per season over the previous six seasons in Pittsburgh.