(MARE) – Jaydon is a shy teenage boy of Caucasian descent. Once he opens up, he has an engaging and humorous personality. Jaydon has a big heart and seeks a family that will make him feel safe and loved. Jaydon enjoys playing basketball and riding his bike. He is inquisitive and enjoys exploring how things work. He is interested in anything that has a motor or an engine. He dreams of having a yard so that he can ride an ATV and have space to explore his surroundings.

In school, Jaydon is receptive to and appreciative of the help and guidance of his teachers. Jaydon thrives with consistent routines and structure and is able to follow directions. Jaydon develops strong peer relationships and enjoys spending time with friends, both in and out of school.

Jaydon is legally freed and has expressed a desire to have a mom and a dad, although his worker will consider other family constellations for him. He loves animals of all kinds and would love to have his own cat someday. Jaydon would do well in a home with or without other children. He is emotionally close to his sister, so ongoing sibling contact is imperative.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

