SALEM (CBS) – Salem School District is installing shields on desks for children who return to school in the fall.
While the school district said it will require face masks for students and staff “when necessary and appropriate” and emphasize social distancing and hand-washing, the shields will allow students to remove their masks at their desks.
Read: Salem Public Schools Reopening Plan
The desk shields, a clear, plastic barrier, will be installed at student and teacher desks and between seats in the cafeterias.
The school is also asking parents to bring students to and from school if possible and requiring all drivers and students to wear face masks on the bus. Bus seating will be limited to two students per seat.
The school district said elementary students will eat lunch in classrooms, and older students using the cafeteria will be required to use hand sanitizer before lunch. Students who participate in the school lunch program will receive a prepackaged lunch.
Also as part of its reopening plan, non-school functions and activities will be prohibited, building access will be limited and the Centers for Disease Control cleaning practices will be implemented.
The school district will also offer a remote learning option, and parents will have the choice to return students to school after the first term. The school district said it will send out surveys that must be returned by Aug. 1 to determine which students and staff will not return to school in the fall.