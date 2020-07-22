BOSTON (CBS) — When the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts away this past winter, some Red Sox fans held on to some hope that Betts may sign back with Boston as a free agent. Those hopes, small as they may have been, might already be dashed.

That’s at least according to WEEI’s Lou Merloni, who tweeted on Wednesday that Betts and the Dodgers are apparently closing in on a long-term deal worth big bucks.

Sorry @Jared_Carrabis your dream scenario may come to an end within the next couple days, I’m told. Mookie will remain in LA for a very very long time. 10+ yrs for BIG $$. Between 350-400. @WEEI @OMFonWEEI — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 22, 2020

While Merloni isn’t your traditional Ken Rosenthal or Jon Heyman in terms of breaking news, he did have some significant insight into the offer the Red Sox made to Betts, which Betts ultimately rejected. Merloni reported that the Red Sox had offered a 10-year, $300 million deal to Betts, who countered that with a proposal for 12 years and $420 million ($35 million annually).

Not really. He would have signed an extension if Sox gave him what he wanted. Covid has since ruined the economy. Given the circumstances, He’s apparently happy getting close to it https://t.co/okg3TdtoLB — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) July 22, 2020

While some speculated that the coronavirus pandemic and the significant revenue losses suffered in MLB this year would cost Betts up to $100 million in his eventual free-agent deal, it appears that the star outfielder may be able to indeed make his money.

The Dodgers gave up shortstop Jeter Downs, outfielder Alex Verdugo, and catcher Connor Wong to Boston in order to get Betts, and based on Wednesday’s news, it seems the organization is intent on not paying that price to just get one shortened season out of their superstar outfielder.