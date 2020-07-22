BOSTON (CBS) — Chaim Bloom is a master of the bargain bin. The Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer added another arm to Boston’s player pool ahead of Tuesday’s exhibition, and it didn’t cost him anything.

The Red Sox acquired righty Dylan Covey from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and did not have to give Tampa any compensation because Covey had an assignment clause in his minor league contract. If the 28-year-old found a spot on another team’s 40-man roster, the Rays would have to promote him or set him free.

The Rays opted not to promote Covey, and now he’s a member of the Red Sox.

To clarify, RH Dylan Covey had an out clause in his minor-league deal with #Rays that if he had a 40-man opportunity elsewhere they either had to put him on their 40 or let him go. That's how he got to #RedSox. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 21, 2020

Covey has 63 major league appearances for the Chicago White Sox under his belt, including 45 starts. He was on Chicago’s opening day roster in 2017 and 2019, and went 6-29 with a 6.54 ERA over his three-year career. One of his career wins came from a start at Fenway Park in 2018, when he tossed six shutout innings to earn a victory over Chris Sale.

Over his Triple-A career, Covey went 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA over 22 appearances (18 of which were games he started).

While Boston added Covey to their player pool, the team removed left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner, who will remain in the organization. With Covey in the mix, Boston’s player pool is at 59.