Report: Patriots Quarterbacks Won't Report For Training Camp Until MondayPatriots quarterbacks -- including newcomer Cam Newton -- were slated to report to Gillette Stadium for the start of training camp on Thursday. That will not be happening.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

NESN Broadcast Crew Adapting To Calling Red Sox Games From Studio -- Not Fenway ParkPlaying in empty stadiums is something baseball players are going to have to get used to this season. For many of the folks calling the game on TV or radio, they have to get used to not being in those empty stadiums.

NFL Announces Fans Must Wear Masks If Attending Games In 2020On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy shared news via Twitter that in stadiums where fans are allowed to attend games in 2020, they will be required to wear face masks.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.