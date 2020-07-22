BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterbacks — including newcomer Cam Newton — were slated to report to Gillette Stadium for the start of training camp on Thursday. That will not be happening.
Quarterbacks around the country were set to report on Thursday, with camps scheduled to get underway next Tuesday. But like most things around the country, everything having to do with the NFL is a bit uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the uncertainty is only leading to a few day delay for quarterbacks, at least in New England. Instead of reporting Thursday, Patriots QBs will report on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
Unless something unforeseen happens, the #Patriots QBs won't officially check in to Foxboro until Monday. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 22, 2020
Chances are that first day will only involve a COVID-19 test for Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer — the three quarterbacks on New England’s roster. When they each get to work on their quest to replace Tom Brady remains, but at least we know when quarterbacks will report for duty.