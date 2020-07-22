Comments
MASHPEE (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a New Bedford man in Mashpee Monday night. Norman Dias, 32, of Mashpee, was arraigned on one count of murder on Wednesday.
Mashpee Police were called to Collins Lane around 11:30 p.m. and found 45-year-old Damian Anderson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he died.
Police found Dias hiding in the woods after the shooting. He was questioned and later released. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was later located in Boston and taken into custody.
Dias is being held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for August 20.