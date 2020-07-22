BOSTON (CBS) — Since signing with the Patriots, Cam Newton has gotten in some valuable 1-on-1 time with his new receivers. Now, Cam has finally gotten around to hitting the practice field with arguably the most important one.
Newton’s latest Instagram video featured Julian Edelman lining up wide to run routes and catch passes for the QB. Edelman joins Mohamed Sanu and N’Keal Harry who have made the journey to practice with their new quarterback in Los Angeles.
And the imagery of Newton throwing to Edelman? Well, it looks pretty good. (Beware of the brief potty word in the music.)
If the Patriots’ offense is to find success in 2020, the Newton-Edelman connection figures to be a critical part. Though Edelman is entering his age 34 season, he led the Patriots with 100 receptions and 1,117 receiving yards last year while also catching six touchdowns. His 153 targets were 99 more than the next-most-targeted Patriots wide receiver (Phillip Dorsett).
While Newton may be able to spread the ball around a bit more without relying so much on Edelman like Tom Brady did, the 12-year veteran still figures to be a key piece of the puzzle if the Patriots hope to have one of the better offenses in the league.