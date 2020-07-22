'I'm Overjoyed To Play Some Small Part In This': Play By Play Announcer Jenn Hildreth On NWSL Challenge CupThe NWSL play by play announcer discusses the Challenge Cup and previews Wednesday's semi-final matches between Houston & Portland and Sky Blue FC and Chicago.

Kemba Walker Won't Play In Friday's Exhibition, But 'Pretty Darn Close' To ReturningAnother day, another Kemba Walker update from the Celtics.

Red Sox Acquire Righty Dylan Covey From Tampa, And It Didn't Cost Them AnythingChaim Bloom is a master of the bargain bin. The Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer added another arm to Boston's player pool ahead of Tuesday's exhibition, and it didn't cost him anything.

Roche Exhibition Game Thoughts: Martinez Appears Ready To Lead Red Sox At PlateWBZ-TV's Dan Roche shares some thoughts from the Red Sox' first 2020 exhibition game at Fenway Park.

MIAA Wants Massachusetts High School Fall Sports To Start September 14The MIAA Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon to start high school fall sports on Monday, September 14.