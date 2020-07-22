BOSTON (CBS) – The owner of Apex Entertainment in Marlboro is facing fines for reopening too soon. Arcades have not yet been cleared to welcome back customers under the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.
The WBZ I-Team has learned that the state has issued a cease and desist order against the popular entertainment complex.
The arcade will now face a $300 fine for every day it stays open.
“Apex is currently reviewing its further appellate options,” attorney Kevin S. Eriksen said in a statement. “Apex will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and guests during these challenging times.”
Under Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus reopening plan, arcades fall under Phase 4, which he says will only happen when there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.