CHATHAM (CBS) – When the first great white sharks showed up in Cape Cod waters a few weeks ago, it was no surprise.
“Based on what we’re seeing and what’s been reported to us, we seem to be right on pace, right on schedule with what we’ve seen in previous years,” said Dr. Greg Skomal, the state’s leading shark expert.
Dr. Skomal and his team from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy have tagged 210 white sharks in the past few summers. And a detection system allows them to collect data on the sharks.
Signs have been posted at most Cape Cod beaches, warning visitors about the presence of sharks. National Seashore officials believe people are taking precautions.
“People are staying close to shore. And that makes me very happy to hear,” said Deputy Leslie Reynolds of the National Park Service. “Our outreach is work.”
But now, Skomal has in his hands the first real-time receivers, which will allow officials to see immediately when sharks show up.
“The first one was put out yesterday. We’re still configuring it. It’s still experimental,” he said. “We need another year of testing.”
