NEWTON (CBS) – Many daycares across the state are either empty or have far fewer kids. But that doesn’t mean children are missing that connection. Some parents are turning to virtual daycares, to keep their kids home but engaged. “They’re in their own homes, safe, and able to explore what they want to explore. [They’re] basically inviting us in,” said Reed Donahue, owner of Little Red Wagon PlaySchool.

On Wednesday, as she sat in her empty daycare center, she taught an online class full of pre-schoolers. The virtual venture is a consequence of the pandemic. We first met Donahue back in April, during an extended shutdown that threatened the facility’s existence. “Last time we spoke, I was unsure what was going to happen. The regulations came down, and for the way we’re set up in my school, the regulations were really too constrictive for me to open up,” Donahue said. Pre-pandemic, the Department of Early Education and Care (DEEC) licensed nearly 9,000 childcare programs. So far, state officials say, 4,989 programs have received approval to reopen. Of those, 4,357 have already reopened. Strict health guidelines have forced Donahue to close the Newton center’s physical space.

“I know why they’re in place, and they should be in place,” said Donahue. “What’s happened since then, which has kind of morphed into something really exciting is, when we went online when we first had our closure, the response was amazing from parents and the children. The parents asked me to continue into the summer.”